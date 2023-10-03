Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Councilmember calling city council meeting regarding “city hall partial lockdown”

In its monthly meeting, Hoxie City Council was expected to discuss a crossbow ordinance.
In its monthly meeting, Hoxie City Council was expected to discuss a crossbow ordinance.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Frustraions continue in a Lawrence County town.

Councilmember Darryl Pickney called for a special city council meeting for Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss a “partial city hall lockdown.”

Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins said Pickney is speaking of a new policy he’s implementing where citizens will walk into the foyer of city hall and will be greeted by city employees to do their business.

“We’ve taken and locked this door where they cannot shoot the computer. We have them come out and talk to the people,” Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins explained.

The new policy comes after Lucas Peppers accused the mayor of attempting to run him over with his vehicle.

“Mr. Peppers is supposed to be a news reporter, but all he is is a pain in the tail because he’s kept FOIAing the same thing,” Coggins said.

In a statement to K8 News, Peppers said, “Everything I have said and done at Hoxie City Hall has been video and audio recorded for my safety and their accountability.”

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Pickney plans to get answers as to why the policy was enforced.

“When I tried to talk to the mayor about it, his position was that it wasn’t the council’s business and that he’s in charge of city hall, and he wasn’t going to do anything about it,” Pickney said.

Coggins explained he didn’t think it was an issue until he received a letter from Pickney asking for the special meeting.

“I told him what I did it for. He never told me it was a bad idea or good idea or anything. He wants his minute of fame,” Coggins said.

The feud between the mayor and councilmember is nothing new.

Coggins explained he believes Pickney is attempting to control the city.

“I told him to run for mayor. That’s the best way to do it. If he can do it better than I can, run for it,” Coggins said.

Pickney says that simply isn’t true.

“I have no desire to try and run the city. I’m a councilman, so I’m going to try and do my job as a councilman,” Pickney said.

The councilmember said as of right now, he plans to call for city hall to be re-opened completely.

“If I see no evidence that there is no danger against our employees, I’ll be making a motion to open up city hall,” Pickney added.

K8 News plans to be at Tuesday’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a pedestrian on a railroad...
Pedestrian vs. train crash under investigation
A Jonesboro man died when his tractor-trailer truck collided with another big rig.
Jonesboro man killed in tractor-trailer collision
According to the incident report, on Sept. 29, the victim reported that 38-year-old Paul J....
JPD corporal on paid leave following hot check allegations
Crews are at the scene of a house fire in Paragould.
Crews respond to Paragould house fire
Jonesboro fire officials say three people, along with multiple dogs and cats, escaped injury...
3 people, dozens of pets escape house fire

Latest News

An Arkansas Senator has requested an audit of the governor’s office in connection to its...
Arkansas senator requests audit of Gov. Sanders’ podium purchase
Several abortion billboards were erected along I-55
“Shout Your Abortion” billboards send a bold message along I-55
Judge Davis is the first African American woman from Michigan, and the second African American...
Appeals court reverses lower courts’ decisions, allows gender-affirming care ban to stand
A lawsuit by Bartelli Arkansas Properties, LLC was filed on Monday, Sept. 11 against the the...
Mayor responds to lawsuit filed against city regarding condemned homes