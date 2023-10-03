Councilmember calling city council meeting regarding “city hall partial lockdown”

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Frustraions continue in a Lawrence County town.

Councilmember Darryl Pickney called for a special city council meeting for Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss a “partial city hall lockdown.”

Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins said Pickney is speaking of a new policy he’s implementing where citizens will walk into the foyer of city hall and will be greeted by city employees to do their business.

“We’ve taken and locked this door where they cannot shoot the computer. We have them come out and talk to the people,” Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins explained.

The new policy comes after Lucas Peppers accused the mayor of attempting to run him over with his vehicle.

“Mr. Peppers is supposed to be a news reporter, but all he is is a pain in the tail because he’s kept FOIAing the same thing,” Coggins said.

In a statement to K8 News, Peppers said, “Everything I have said and done at Hoxie City Hall has been video and audio recorded for my safety and their accountability.”

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Pickney plans to get answers as to why the policy was enforced.

“When I tried to talk to the mayor about it, his position was that it wasn’t the council’s business and that he’s in charge of city hall, and he wasn’t going to do anything about it,” Pickney said.

Coggins explained he didn’t think it was an issue until he received a letter from Pickney asking for the special meeting.

“I told him what I did it for. He never told me it was a bad idea or good idea or anything. He wants his minute of fame,” Coggins said.

The feud between the mayor and councilmember is nothing new.

Coggins explained he believes Pickney is attempting to control the city.

“I told him to run for mayor. That’s the best way to do it. If he can do it better than I can, run for it,” Coggins said.

Pickney says that simply isn’t true.

“I have no desire to try and run the city. I’m a councilman, so I’m going to try and do my job as a councilman,” Pickney said.

The councilmember said as of right now, he plans to call for city hall to be re-opened completely.

“If I see no evidence that there is no danger against our employees, I’ll be making a motion to open up city hall,” Pickney added.

K8 News plans to be at Tuesday’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.