County holds training for CPR, AED

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas county held a training on Tuesday on how to perform CPR and use an AED.

Sharp County recently received new AEDs for its courthouse in Ash Flat.

Those who attended Tuesday’s training learned what to do in a situation where someone should require CPR and an AED.

Spring River Ambulance General Manager Bart Schulz explained that seconds matter in these situations.

“For every second that you don’t have profusion through the body, you’re losing cardiac muscle. It’s vital that CPR start immediately, and two that you can deploy an AED immediately,” Schulz said.

Schulz added that everyone must know what to do in an emergency.

“That’s kind of part of the training is how the whole process would work, how one person would call 911. One person would do this, and one person would do that. That’s structured that way to minimize the chaos on purpose,” Schulz added.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.