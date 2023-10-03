Fiery crash shuts down U.S. Highway 67

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - All lanes of U.S. Highway 67 near Cash are shut down following a fiery crash.

Don Ivey, director of the Jackson County Office of Emergency Management, told K8 News that “multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck,” were involved in the crash near the Highway 226 exit.

IDriveArkansas shows traffic in both directions shut down.

Ivey said there are reports of entrapment and that a fire has broken out.

Several agencies, including Arkansas State Police, are responding.

K8 News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as details emerge.

