Fiery crash shuts down U.S. Highway 67
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - All lanes of U.S. Highway 67 near Cash are shut down following a fiery crash.
Don Ivey, director of the Jackson County Office of Emergency Management, told K8 News that “multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck,” were involved in the crash near the Highway 226 exit.
IDriveArkansas shows traffic in both directions shut down.
Ivey said there are reports of entrapment and that a fire has broken out.
Several agencies, including Arkansas State Police, are responding.
K8 News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as details emerge.
