Fire departments begins October with uptick in responses
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The month of October came in hot for the Jonesboro Fire Department.
From 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, to 7:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, the department responded to more than 70 incidents.
According to the department, the incidents included:
- 50 medical-related incidents
- Seven motor vehicle accidents, including one with occupants trapped
- Seven fire alarm activations
- Three structure fires
- Two grass/brush fires, including one that spread to a structure
- One miscellaneous fire
- One carbon monoxide alarm
- One fair ride rescue
