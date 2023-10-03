Fire departments begins October with uptick in responses

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The month of October came in hot for the Jonesboro Fire Department.

From 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, to 7:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, the department responded to more than 70 incidents.

According to the department, the incidents included:

50 medical-related incidents

Seven motor vehicle accidents, including one with occupants trapped

Seven fire alarm activations

Three structure fires

Two grass/brush fires, including one that spread to a structure

One miscellaneous fire

One carbon monoxide alarm

One fair ride rescue

