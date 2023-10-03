Football Friday Night
Fire departments begins October with uptick in responses

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The month of October came in hot for the Jonesboro Fire Department.

From 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, to 7:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, the department responded to more than 70 incidents.

According to the department, the incidents included:

  • 50 medical-related incidents
  • Seven motor vehicle accidents, including one with occupants trapped
  • Seven fire alarm activations
  • Three structure fires
  • Two grass/brush fires, including one that spread to a structure
  • One miscellaneous fire
  • One carbon monoxide alarm
  • One fair ride rescue

