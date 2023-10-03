Football Friday Night
Jonesboro gas station tops Craighead County property deals

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A gas station was the “most significant residential and property transfer” in Craighead County last month.

According to Talk Business and Politics, Highland Express LLC spent $1.54 million to purchase a gas station on Highland Drive.

A7M Properties LLC came in second with the purchase of an office building for $1.095 million.

To see the top transactions between Aug. 15 and Sept. 15, click here.

