JROTC instructor speaks out after resignation

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg JROTC instructor is speaking out after his resignation from the Harrisburg school district.

John Grayson is a JROTC instructor who said the school failed to keep the promises they made to keep him in the district.

“Nothing is open they’ll promise stuff in closed sessions even though people request open session,” he said.

On Monday the school board met and went into an executive session to discuss his resignation.

“I had no idea my resignation was going to be up this early considering there’s an ongoing investigation, he said.

In an email provided to K8 News, the district said Grayson was “placed on paid administrative leave while conducting an investigation” after he posted a video on a district page and that he had not been recommended for termination.

The school accepted his resignation after the executive session.

Grayson met with members of the community after the school board meeting.

“Everybody keeps asking questions and they don’t understand it, just like I don’t understand their thought process so today was a day to be transparent,” he said.

Grayson told his version of the events that led to Monday.

“If they had fulfilled their promises, that they wrote down and signed off on, I wouldn’t be here today,” he said.

Several of his students were present at the town hall. For Grayson, losing his students is what hurts the most.

“I’m not trying to quit on them, I do love them a lot,” he said.

According to the board, the resignation is effective January 5, 2024, but Grayson is using sick and vacation time from now until then.

