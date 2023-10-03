Man accused of dragging officer, leading police on high-speed chase

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 25-year-old man is facing charges in Pemiscot County in connection with a high-speed chase and dragging a police officer.

Terry Gooch, 25, was arrested on felony charges of first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree tampering with motor vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing. He’s being held on no bond a warrant.

According to Caruthersville police, they were assisting Pemiscot County deputies in finding a stolen vehicle that was reported as having just crossed the bridge into Missouri.

One of their officers spotted the driver in the reported stolen vehicle on Interstate 155 near the 4 mile marker shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 28.

The officer initiated a traffic stop after the vehicle suddenly pulled onto the shoulder of the road. According to police, the driver was non-compliant, and after being ordered out of the vehicle, jumped back into the front seat and placed the vehicle in gear.

The officer, while trying to stop the vehicle, got into the passenger side of the vehicle and began fighting the driver for control of it. However, the vehicle was already in gear and traveled back onto the road, dragging the officer who eventually fell from the vehicle.

Other Caruthersville officers and Pemiscot County deputies arrived on scene and followed the vehicle, which led to a high-speed chase.

After several miles, police say the vehicle was stopped by Pemiscot County deputies on the I-55 Route U overpass.

The driver, later identified as Gooch, was arrested and booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

