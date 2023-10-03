Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Man accused of dragging officer, leading police on high-speed chase

A 25-year-old man is facing charges in Pemiscot County in connection with a high speed chase...
A 25-year-old man is facing charges in Pemiscot County in connection with a high speed chase and dragging a police officer.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 25-year-old man is facing charges in Pemiscot County in connection with a high-speed chase and dragging a police officer.

Terry Gooch, 25, was arrested on felony charges of first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree tampering with motor vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing. He’s being held on no bond a warrant.

According to Caruthersville police, they were assisting Pemiscot County deputies in finding a stolen vehicle that was reported as having just crossed the bridge into Missouri.

One of their officers spotted the driver in the reported stolen vehicle on Interstate 155 near the 4 mile marker shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 28.

The officer initiated a traffic stop after the vehicle suddenly pulled onto the shoulder of the road. According to police, the driver was non-compliant, and after being ordered out of the vehicle, jumped back into the front seat and placed the vehicle in gear.

The officer, while trying to stop the vehicle, got into the passenger side of the vehicle and began fighting the driver for control of it. However, the vehicle was already in gear and traveled back onto the road, dragging the officer who eventually fell from the vehicle.

Other Caruthersville officers and Pemiscot County deputies arrived on scene and followed the vehicle, which led to a high-speed chase.

After several miles, police say the vehicle was stopped by Pemiscot County deputies on the I-55 Route U overpass.

The driver, later identified as Gooch, was arrested and booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a pedestrian on a railroad...
Pedestrian vs. train crash under investigation
A Jonesboro man died when his tractor-trailer truck collided with another big rig.
Jonesboro man killed in tractor-trailer collision
Crews are at the scene of a house fire in Paragould.
Crews respond to Paragould house fire
According to the incident report, on Sept. 29, the victim reported that 38-year-old Paul J....
JPD corporal on paid leave following hot check allegations
Jonesboro fire officials say three people, along with multiple dogs and cats, escaped injury...
3 people, dozens of pets escape house fire

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
A gas station was the “most significant residential and property transfer” in Craighead County...
Jonesboro gas station tops Craighead County property deals
The month of October came in hot for the Jonesboro Fire Department.
Fire department begins October with uptick in responses
The Arkansas Department of Health will provide free vaccines at its local health units.
Arkansas Department of Health offering free flu vaccines