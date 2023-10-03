Oct. 3: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

One more hot day before chances start to influence our forecast tomorrow.

Clouds will start to increase heading into the afternoon, so I’m going with partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the upper-80s to around 90°.

Lows tonight will fall into the mid-60s.

Rain chances increase by Wednesday afternoon, especially across the western half of the region, as a cold front starts to move into the area.

Rain chances are at their best on Thursday as the front moves through Region 8.

Generally, 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain will fall across the area, with some places getting a higher amount.

Behind the rain, cooler, more fall-like air moves in for the weekend. We may not even make it out of the 60s this weekend.



News Headlines

A senator has questions over a recent purchase by the governor’s office, and now there are allegations of a coverup.

Arkansas’ education system sees mixed results following several changes this year, the Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Education responds.

If you have questions about road construction, there’s a new tool you need to know about.



