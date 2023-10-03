Southside wins Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/29/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for Northeast Arkansas games played on September 29th, 2023. 3,271 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Southside (1700) beats Rivercrest (1158) by 542 votes, Marked Tree (413) was 3rd.

Gabe Witt finds paydirt, it’s a 29 yard touchdown on the 2nd play of the game. The Southerners beat Wynne 28-14 to start 5-0.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate to the Southside booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

