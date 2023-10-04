2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: Highland at Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - One team will remain perfect atop the 4A-3 after Friday night in Mississippi County. Blytheville, in their homecoming matchup, will host Highland in a battle of two teams with head coaches in their first year with the team.

Blytheville Chickasaws (3-2, 2-0 4A-3)

Blytheville pitched a shutout on the road last week, beating Westside 30-0.

For head coach Jett Howard, focus is the word of the week.

“I tell the guys all the time we don’t let the atmosphere of the game, or you don’t let the crowd or the other team you’re playing against dictate how you play,” Howard said. “Everybody ultimately wants to get that homecoming win at the end of the week right? So that’s our job right there, so just make sure they stay locked in, stay focused and prepare for what we have ahead of us.”

The Chickasaws won last year’s meeting between the teams 64-36, but this year’s battle will look different. For starters, both teams pitched shutouts last year. And both teams have new head coaches.

“I feel like it’s very important especially because we’re kind of an underdog right now so I feel like we’ve got a lot to prove this week,” sophomore linebacker and running back Courtney Rogers said. “It’s going to be a different team, a different matchup every week so we just got to be prepared and come ready.”

“They’ve always been a good team to play against,” junior quarterback Jontavious Johnson added. “They get you better, they’ve got a lot of big guys... [but] we do what we got to do to win.”

Highland Rebels (4-1, 2-0 4A-3)

The last time Highland was in our Game of the Week, they were preparing for a conference battle on the road against a Mississippi County opponent. This week, it’s more of the same.

The Rebels had a game-deciding fourth-down stop to secure their 26-25 win at Gosnell two weeks ago. It was Highland’s first win over the Pirates in 11 years.

“We’ve been harping on defense the last about 5 or 6 months so we’re going to keep doing that,” head coach Sterling Stowers said. “Offensively, we’re going to have to be able to take care of the football, we’re going to have to line up and execute the way that we hope we can. [Blytheville does] some things really well, they’re playing really well the last couple of weeks so we’ve got to be able to just play sound, fundamental football like we have been and hopefully by the end of the night Friday we’ll have more points than they do.”

The defensive momentum carried over to last week. Highland shut out Trumann 13-0 to start 2-0 in conference play.

“We have the ability to fight all the way to the end,” junior quarterback Zac Huckabee said. “I feel like we really want to win and we haven’t really had the greatest years in the past, but I feel like this year we’ve really got a good group that wants to win.”

“During practice, we bring the energy and we just want to play the game and we just love to do what we do,” junior halfback and defensive lineman Kalei Tokanang added. “If we stick together and fight as a team, we’ll make it to the end.”

