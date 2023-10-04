Football Friday Night
A-State celebrates 113 years of First District Agricultural School

Arkansas State University said this location was used temporarily during the construction of...
Arkansas State University said this location was used temporarily during the construction of the campus back in 1910, and 189 people were enrolled on the first day.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University is celebrating the first classes of the First District Agricultural School that took place 113 years ago.

According to a post from the college, the classes started in 1910 and were held upstairs in the Elks Lodge Building located at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Main Street in downtown Jonesboro.

It said this location was used temporarily during the construction of the campus and 189 people were enrolled on the first day.

