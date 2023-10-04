American Red Cross to hold fire alarm campaign in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The American Red Cross is warning homeowners of the importance of fire alarms installed in their homes.

According to content partner KARK, the Red Cross is holding its Sound the Alarm Campaign, which will be held in Jacksonville, Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Members will be informing the community of the importance of a fire safety plan, as well as installing free smoke alarms.

You can read more about the organization’s message on fire alarms by visiting KARK’s website.

