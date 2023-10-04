Arkansas maintains positive revenue balance throughout September

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration released its September revenue report, showing a positive balance throughout the month.

According to content partner KARK, the report released Tuesday, Oct. 3 showed the state had $1.776 billion in revenue throughout the first three months of the fiscal year.

While the amount is $108.2 million above revenue projections, it is down 4% from the same time last year.

The report also stated Arkansas brought in a revenue of $705.9 million in September, which was 7.9% below numbers from Sept. 2022.

You can read more on the department’s report on KARK-TV’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.