Arkansas public schools now graded for teaching performances

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Public schools across the state are now being graded based on their teaching performances.

According to our content partner KARK-TV, Arkansas Education Secretary Dr. Jacob Oliva sat down during the House and Senate Education Committees Monday to discuss the schools across the state and their report cards.

While many schools received D’s or even F’s, Oliva said he believes the state is moving in the right direction. Oliva also said he is going to continue to invest in seeing the letter grades rise.

“I told every single one of them that I feel very strongly about them,” Oliva said. “It helps the community know how schools are doing, it helps inform parents.”

Each school was graded from A to F based on their performance for the 2022-2023 school year.

