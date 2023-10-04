Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas public schools now graded for teaching performances

Public schools across the state are now being graded based on their teaching performances.
Public schools across the state are now being graded based on their teaching performances.(Associated Press)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Public schools across the state are now being graded based on their teaching performances.

According to our content partner KARK-TV, Arkansas Education Secretary Dr. Jacob Oliva sat down during the House and Senate Education Committees Monday to discuss the schools across the state and their report cards.

While many schools received D’s or even F’s, Oliva said he believes the state is moving in the right direction. Oliva also said he is going to continue to invest in seeing the letter grades rise.

“I told every single one of them that I feel very strongly about them,” Oliva said. “It helps the community know how schools are doing, it helps inform parents.”

Each school was graded from A to F based on their performance for the 2022-2023 school year.

To see what each public school in the state graded, click here.

For more information, visit KARK-TV’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police said Tuesday that there are “multiple casualties” following a fiery...
2 deaths reported in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 67
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a pedestrian on a railroad...
Pedestrian vs. train crash under investigation
A Jonesboro man died when his tractor-trailer truck collided with another big rig.
Jonesboro man killed in tractor-trailer collision
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
While Copperheads are among the more popular venomous snakes in Arkansas, there are a few more...
Keep eyes peeled for snakes as cooler weather approaches

Latest News

According to court documents, Brandon Gibson filed the suit in the circuit court of Crittenden...
City of Jonesboro, police department and two officers being sued
According to content partner KARK, the Red Cross is holding its Sound the Alarm Campaign, which...
American Red Cross to hold fire alarm campaign in Arkansas
In its monthly meeting, Hoxie City Council was expected to discuss a crossbow ordinance.
Councilmember calling city council meeting regarding “city hall partial lockdown”
Mayor Jaylen Smith said they are looking to collaborate with Crittenden EMS for the service.
City of Earle to bring ambulance service back