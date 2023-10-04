Football Friday Night
Child care providers no longer receiving funding through American Rescue Plan

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) - Childcare workers are no longer receiving funding through the American Rescue Plan.

The funding was stopped on Sept. 30, and childcare providers are now finding it difficult to hire.

According to our content partner KNWA-TV, one of the largest challenges childcare providers are facing is finding enough staff.

“It’s still the struggle of finding employers to work in childcare,” said Michelle Wynn, the co-director of Childcare Aware NWA.

Originally the grant was used to help families who qualified to use vouchers to afford childcare providers, which also helped daycares upgrade their buildings, as well as finding staff.

“The money that we received, we used for improvements and expansion. And so that’s been a big help,” said Harmony Benedict, co-director at Kirsty’s Place. “However, now finding people to staff the expansion in the other rooms that we’ve opened has been a struggle.”

Since the funding stopped, daycares are now increasing tuition and struggling to find staff. Benedict said finding a viable candidate is becoming a challenge.

“I have maybe five show up for an interview, and I’ll set up a trial and then I have maybe two that show up at that. And then, maybe they make it, maybe they don’t,” said Benedict.

Wynn said that the only way to get through this is with the help of community resources.

For more information, you can visit KNWA-TV’s website.

