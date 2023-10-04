Football Friday Night
City of Jonesboro, police department and two officers being sued

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is suing the city of Jonesboro, the Jonesboro Police Department, and two JPD officers for using what he called excessive force.

According to court documents, Brandon Gibson filed the suit in the circuit court of Crittenden County on Monday, Sept. 25, claiming he was pulled over in July 2021 by two Jonesboro police officers.

The suit explained the officers claimed Gibson resisted arrest, ultimately leading to him being tased, although Gibson stated he did not resist arrest.

A police report stated Gibson had an outstanding warrant, so officers asked him to step out of the vehicle. Gibson did so, and officers then asked Gibson to place his hands behind his neck.

Gibson claimed he did nothing to resist arrest but that, without giving him time to comply, officers tased him, using “more force than was reasonably necessary.”

The suit states Gibson is suing officers Dustin Smith and Michael Talley and is seeking appropriate compensatory and punitive damages. Gibson is also demanding a jury trial.

The Jonesboro Police Department said Tuesday, Sept. 3 that it has not been served with the suit.

