City receives $80,000 for body cameras

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A federal grant will allow the City of Jonesboro to purchase dozens of new body cameras for its law enforcement officers.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Justice had awarded the city $80,000 to purchase the cameras.

Police Chief Rick Elliott said the money will be used to buy 40 new cameras for his officers.

“We need additional cameras because the department has grown,” Elliott said. “We also supply cameras to code enforcement, animal control, and the fire marshal’s division of the fire department.”

The chief was quoted as saying digital footage from body-worn cameras has “led to advances in training, feedback, and policy revisions that enhance officer safety.”

Copenhaver said the purchase is also beneficial to residents.

“The body-camera program has been successful in providing transparency to our citizenry and in providing evidence to support and defend our police officers,” Copenhaver said. “This is $80,000 that will quite possibly save an officer’s life, but it will also provide key evidence for countless cases.”

