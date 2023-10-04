Football Friday Night
Death investigation underway in Greene County

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - A death investigation is underway in Marmaduke after a body was found at a home.

Police Chief Scott Chambers told K8 News the body was found at a home near West Main and South 5th Street on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 3.

It is unclear how the person died, but it is not believed foul play is involved.

The body is being sent to the state crime lab.

K8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

