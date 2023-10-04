Driver looks back on fiery crash that claimed 2 lives

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A field fire was responsible for a 15-vehicle crash that killed two people Tuesday afternoon.

Jeremy Jordan, one of the many drivers during the time of the crash, said the area was full of smoke and driving through the area worried him.

“I knew something bad was going to happen,” Jordan said as he drove through the area of Highway 67 and 226. “You couldn’t see anything in front of you. It was worse than a fog.”

With the thick smoke from the burning fields blocking his field of vision, Jordan told K8 News he couldn’t see anything as he attempted to drive through the traffic.

“You couldn’t see the hood of your truck at all,” he said. “Driving on an interstate at that speed and you had to slow down real quick, it got to the point that if you slowed down real quick, you wouldn’t have time to react.”

When all was said and done, Jordan said he remains thankful as it could have been much worse for him.

“Feeling pretty blessed to see my kids this afternoon,” he said. “Prayers go out to the families that were destroyed today.”

Arkansas State Police said 11 cars and 4 semis were involved in the crash.

Arkansas law requires anyone burning fields that may have smoke to obstruct roadways to have flaggers, and signs warning motorists.

It is unclear if those behind the fire took any precautions.

