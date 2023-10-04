Dust and dry air causing congestion for many

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With harvest season, comes dry air, and doctors want to make sure you’re taking the right steps to avoid things like sinus infections.

With the Soybean harvest in full swing, doctors say you need to make sure you visit your doctor before things get worse.

Dr. Mark Wiggins with St. Bernards Medical Center said in the fall they see a lot of patients who have existing respiratory conditions.

“Understand that harvest happens every fall and if you know you have chronic allergies, if you have a breathing condition like Asthma or COPD these are discussions you should be having in July and August to kind of lead into it,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins said it is key when it cools down to change your air filters and drink plenty of fluids to help combat the dry air.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.