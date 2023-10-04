Low-cost pet vaccination clinic coming to Jonesboro

Football Friday Night
A low-cost pet vaccination clinic will be making a short trip to Jonesboro.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A low-cost pet vaccination clinic will be making a short trip to Jonesboro.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

DVM Laura Dacus, sponsored by the Jonesboro Animal Control and NAFA rescue, will be onsite.

According to the NAFA media news release, people must pre-register their pets by Wednesday, Oct. 18 at noon.

To register, click here.

If you have any questions, you can email nafahelp@gmail.com.

