Low-cost pet vaccination clinic coming to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A low-cost pet vaccination clinic will be making a short trip to Jonesboro.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

DVM Laura Dacus, sponsored by the Jonesboro Animal Control and NAFA rescue, will be onsite.

According to the NAFA media news release, people must pre-register their pets by Wednesday, Oct. 18 at noon.

To register, click here.

If you have any questions, you can email nafahelp@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.