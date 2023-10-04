Football Friday Night
Mo. communities in path of totality for 2024 eclipse eligible for tourism grant

Missouri Total Solar Eclipse grants.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Communities in the path of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse are eligible for a tourism grant.

The list of 26 counties deemed to be in the path of totality for the eclipse includes some in the Heartland.

According to a release from the Missouri Division of Tourism, nonprofit organizations, destination marketing organizations, city and county governments in the following counties are eligible:

  • Bollinger County
  • Butler County
  • Cape Girardeau County
  • Carter County
  • Dent County
  • Douglas County
  • Dunklin County
  • Howell County
  • Iron County
  • Madison County
  • Mississippi County
  • New Madrid County
  • Oregon County
  • Ozark County
  • Pemiscot County
  • Perry County
  • Reynolds County
  • Ripley County
  • Scott County
  • Shannon County
  • St. Francois County
  • Ste. Genevieve County
  • Stoddard County
  • Texas County
  • Washington County
  • Wayne County

The online application portal is open until funds run out or 5 p.m. on November 30, whichever comes first.

The division of tourism says communities may apply for grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 and must be able to show a 50 percent fund match. The grant is for eligible costs and expenses related to development and activation of eclipse-related events held between April 1, 2024 and April 8, 2024.

“During the 2017 total solar eclipse, several Missouri communities in the path of totality welcomed thousands of visitors and eclipse chasers from around the world,” Stephen Foutes, director of the Missouri Division of Tourism, said in the release. “We’re thrilled to have that opportunity again and look forward to supporting communities in putting together events to celebrate this celestial happening.”

The total solar eclipse will be April 8, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

