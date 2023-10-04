Mo. communities in path of totality for 2024 eclipse eligible for tourism grant

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Communities in the path of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse are eligible for a tourism grant.

The list of 26 counties deemed to be in the path of totality for the eclipse includes some in the Heartland.

According to a release from the Missouri Division of Tourism, nonprofit organizations, destination marketing organizations, city and county governments in the following counties are eligible:

Bollinger County

Butler County

Cape Girardeau County

Carter County

Dent County

Douglas County

Dunklin County

Howell County

Iron County

Madison County

Mississippi County

New Madrid County

Oregon County

Ozark County

Pemiscot County

Perry County

Reynolds County

Ripley County

Scott County

Shannon County

St. Francois County

Ste. Genevieve County

Stoddard County

Texas County

Washington County

Wayne County

The online application portal is open until funds run out or 5 p.m. on November 30, whichever comes first.

The division of tourism says communities may apply for grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 and must be able to show a 50 percent fund match. The grant is for eligible costs and expenses related to development and activation of eclipse-related events held between April 1, 2024 and April 8, 2024.

“During the 2017 total solar eclipse, several Missouri communities in the path of totality welcomed thousands of visitors and eclipse chasers from around the world,” Stephen Foutes, director of the Missouri Division of Tourism, said in the release. “We’re thrilled to have that opportunity again and look forward to supporting communities in putting together events to celebrate this celestial happening.”

The total solar eclipse will be April 8, 2024.

