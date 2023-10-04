Oct. 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Clouds are increasing this morning as moisture returns ahead of a cold front.

Rain chances will also increase from the south and west throughout the day, with our best chance for scattered showers being in the evening.

The clouds will help keep temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Rain chances remain with us tonight and into tomorrow.

After the cold front moves through tomorrow, our real first taste of fall air follows.

The sun returns Friday with temperatures in the 70s.

The weekend looks beautiful, with temperatures in the mornings in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

We will begin to warm back up again next week, but nothing like we saw the last week and a half.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67 in Jackson County on Tuesday afternoon.

A death investigation is underway in Marmaduke after a body was found at a home.

A man is facing charges in connection with a high-speed chase and dragging a police officer.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers questions about a $19,000 podium purchased.

The city of Jonesboro, Jonesboro Police Department, and two police officers are being sued.

A Hoxie city council member called a city council meeting regarding a “city hall partial lockdown.”

A low-cost pet vaccination clinic is scheduled for later this month.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

