School district plans to renovate campus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Region 8 school district is planning some major renovations.

The Westside School District held a special board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 4, to discuss proposed upgrades for several facilities on campus.

The gym, cafeteria, softball field, library, parking lots, and more are some of the areas the district plans to improve by adding new buildings or renovating existing ones.

Superintendent Scott Gauntt said they began working on this project three years ago.

“We have been working very hard on generating a new building at the high school,” he said. “This has just been a continuation of that project.”

Due to outdated buildings and growing enrollment rates, Gauntt said they just need more space.

“As we try and figure out exactly what is needed and what we can build,” he said.

The board stated an early review plan will be finalized come November.

