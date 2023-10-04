Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

School district plans to renovate campus

This is a mark-up of the future Westside High School.
This is a mark-up of the future Westside High School.(KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Region 8 school district is planning some major renovations.

The Westside School District held a special board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 4, to discuss proposed upgrades for several facilities on campus.

The gym, cafeteria, softball field, library, parking lots, and more are some of the areas the district plans to improve by adding new buildings or renovating existing ones.

Superintendent Scott Gauntt said they began working on this project three years ago.

“We have been working very hard on generating a new building at the high school,” he said. “This has just been a continuation of that project.”

Due to outdated buildings and growing enrollment rates, Gauntt said they just need more space.

“As we try and figure out exactly what is needed and what we can build,” he said.

The board stated an early review plan will be finalized come November.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police said Tuesday that there are “multiple casualties” following a fiery...
2 deaths reported in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 67
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a pedestrian on a railroad...
Pedestrian vs. train crash under investigation
A field fire was responsible for a 15-vehicle crash that killed two people Tuesday afternoon.
Driver looks back on fiery crash that claimed 2 lives
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
In its monthly meeting, Hoxie City Council was expected to discuss a crossbow ordinance.
Councilmember calling city council meeting regarding “city hall partial lockdown”

Latest News

The Craighead County Health Unit 611 E. Washington Ave. Suite B, will host a drive-thru vaccine...
Drive up, get a flu shot
The Jonesboro Police Department said Officer Dustin McKenzie responded to an accident at the...
Nutty crash jams up morning commute
FILE - The Missouri Capitol is seen, Sept. 16, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo. Republicans in...
Missouri shifts to Republican presidential caucuses after lawmakers cancel primaries
282 pounds found
West Tenn. Task Force seized 282 pounds of drugs