School to host auction to raise funds for FFA program

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Many driving past the Highland School District may have noticed all the antiques and equipment sitting in the AL Hutson Center’s parking lot.

The Highland FFA program will host an auction on Saturday to raise money for its program.

Items at Saturday’s event will range from tractors to feed troughs and even antique cars.

“The items that come in are donated by local people and supporters of our FFA. Other people also bring their items in for consignment,” Highland High School Ag Instructor Michael Vest said.

The auction has become a yearly event that makes the program thousands of dollars.

“Our ag department usually makes around $7,000 a year from the auction and the donations. With that money, we go to state convention and national convention,” Vest added.

Students in the FFA program have built some items at Saturday’s auction.

The auction begins at nine on Saturday morning.

