Sheriff’s office warns of fraud calls

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of Faulkner County about fraudulent calls.

According to a recent Facebook post, the calls were of suspects impersonating current deputies from the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the scammers demand money, gift cards, or digital payments to prevent arrests for supposed jury duty warrants.

The department said they will never request payments or personal information over the phone.

“We will never ask for Venmo, Cash App, gift cards, or other financial information regarding you,” Faulkner County Sheriff’s office said in a recent post.

They said the most recent scammers have pretended to be Sergeant Chad Pruett, Sergeant Zack Cooley, Deputy Brian Tyner, and Chief Deputy Chad Wooley.

The department said that if you receive any calls similar to this, do not give out personal information or money.

For any questions or concerns, if you received such calls, you can call the department at 501-450-4914 or our Non-Emergency Number at 501-328-5906.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.