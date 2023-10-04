Football Friday Night
Texarkana woman missing after allegedly giving ride to man

Chelsey Naron has been missing since Oct. 1, 2023. She gave a man a ride after he helped her with car issues.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A 31-year-old woman has gone missing after reportedly giving a man a ride at an apartment complex.

On Oct. 4, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD) asked for help finding a woman who has been missing since Oct. 1; she was last seen at her apartment complex in the 2400 block of Short Beech Street.

Chelsey Naron, 31, was last seen by her mother speaking with an unknown, short light-skinned Black man with dreadlocks at 8 p.m. Supposedly, she was having an issue with her car not starting and he offered to help her. After helping, the man asked her for a ride. The mother says the last time she saw her daughter, she was leaving the apartment complex in her car with this man.

Naron was reportedly supposed to be giving the man a ride to High Rise Apartments, located at 1010 Dan Haskins Way.

Naron is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs around 100 lbs. She was driving a white 2001 Toyota Solara with the Arkansas license plate: AKX42W, with the VIN 2t1cf22p61c431922.

At this time, TAPD is not sure if foul play is involved.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Unit, Detective Dakota Easley at 903-798-3154.

