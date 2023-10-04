Traffic lights at Jonesboro intersection out

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews in Jonesboro are helping with traffic as the lights for one intersection are out.

E-911 Dispatch said as of 6:36 p.m., the traffic lights at the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard and Aggie Road are not working due to damage to the control box.

Four-way stop signs will be in place to help move drivers along.

K8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.