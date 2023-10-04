Traffic lights at Jonesboro intersection out
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews in Jonesboro are helping with traffic as the lights for one intersection are out.
E-911 Dispatch said as of 6:36 p.m., the traffic lights at the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard and Aggie Road are not working due to damage to the control box.
Four-way stop signs will be in place to help move drivers along.
K8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.
