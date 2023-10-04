Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

West Tenn. Task Force seized 282 pounds of drugs

282 pounds found
282 pounds found(West Tennessee Drug Task Force)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The West Tennessee Drug Task Force made a traffic stop on I-40 in Haywood County that led to a drug bust.

During the stop, an agent and a K9 searched the vehicle on Tuesday night and found pounds of marijuana.

Agents found 282 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana under a tonneau cover in the back of the truck.

Authorities say the packages were destined for Pennsylvania and marked with Chinese writings.

One man is in custody. His identity has not yet been revealed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police said Tuesday that there are “multiple casualties” following a fiery...
2 deaths reported in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 67
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a pedestrian on a railroad...
Pedestrian vs. train crash under investigation
A field fire was responsible for a 15-vehicle crash that killed two people Tuesday afternoon.
Driver looks back on fiery crash that claimed 2 lives
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
In its monthly meeting, Hoxie City Council was expected to discuss a crossbow ordinance.
Councilmember calling city council meeting regarding “city hall partial lockdown”

Latest News

The Jonesboro Police Department said Officer Dustin McKenzie responded to an accident at the...
Nutty crash jams up morning commute
FILE - The Missouri Capitol is seen, Sept. 16, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo. Republicans in...
Missouri shifts to Republican presidential caucuses after lawmakers cancel primaries
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
According to court documents, Brandon Gibson filed the suit in the circuit court of Crittenden...
City of Jonesboro, police department and two officers being sued