$1 million bond set for sexual assault suspect

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is being held on a $1 million bond after police said he sexually assaulted three children.

Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday, Oct. 4, to charge 50-year-old Daniel Wendell Hilderbran with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of sexual indecency with a child.

On Sept. 29, according to court documents, the complainant reported witnessing Hilderbran sexually assaulting a child.

When asked what he was doing, the witness claimed Hilderbran “advised he was checking [the child] for ticks.”

When the witness attempted to leave with the child, the affidavit stated Hiderbran offered to pay money “not to tell anyone.”

Detective Christopher Pigg stated that on Oct. 2, “two more victims came forth and advised that Hilderbran had also been touching them inappropriately.”

“Hilderbran was interviewed and admitted to touching two of the victims,” the affidavit stated.

Hilderbran is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond, awaiting his appearance in circuit court on Nov. 21

