ARDOT to close portion of Highway 312 for construction

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you often travel through Highway 312, be prepared to take an alternate route for the next month.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation stated crews will begin working on a five-mile section of the highway from Highway 18 to Highway 61 near Blytheville starting Tuesday, Oct. 10 for approximately 30 days.

The crews will raise the height of the Highway 312′s bridge over Interstate 55 to help accommodate truckers traveling underneath on the newly paved interstate.

ARDOT said a detour sign will be in place for through traffic, and a detour route will use Highway 18 and 61. The five-mile section being worked on will be open to local traffic only.

