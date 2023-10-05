Football Friday Night
ASP, sheriff's deputies searching for shooting suspect

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police and Sharp County sheriff’s deputies are searching for an armed man suspected in a shooting.

Sheriff Shane Russell said the shooting happened Thursday morning in the Buck Lane area of Poughkeepsie, east of Cave City.

He said a man was hunting on his property when another man approached him at gunpoint.

The victim’s grandfather told K8 News’ Hayden Savage that the suspect shot his grandson, Jeremy Abbott, in the left hand.

ASP troopers, along with Cave City police and other agencies, are assisting the sheriff’s office in the search for the armed man.

