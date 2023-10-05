Football Friday Night
ATF, MPD swarm store near Lamar Ave.

2757 Kimball Avenue
2757 Kimball Avenue(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a large presence at a store near Lamar Avenue.

Memphis police officers were called to 2757 Kimball Avenue at 1:22 a.m. Thursday for an armed person.

Authorities are still on the scene as of 9 a.m.

There is an armored vehicle parked outside the business.

We are working on what led the officers to the store.

ATF
ATF(action news 5)

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

