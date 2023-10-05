Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Biden administration announces student debt relief

By Jon Decker and Priscilla Huff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -Tens of millions of Americans will resume payment of their student loans in October. Wednesday, President Biden announced an Education Department program that will provide debt cancellation for more than 125,000 borrowers.

President Joe Biden announced debt relief for over 125,000 borrowers. The White House says it will amount to $9 billion in debt forgiveness.

“This kind of relief is life changing for individuals and their families, but it’s good for our economy as well,” said President Biden, adding, “by freeing millions of Americans from the crushing burden of student debt, it means they can go and get their lives in order.”

The student loan cancellations will be enacted through three different pre-existing debt relief programs. The Education Department will take the lead in managing the cancellations programs.

The President said that the Administration’s total debt cancellation now amounts to $127 billion for nearly 3.6 million student loan borrowers.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police said Tuesday that there were “multiple casualties” following a fiery...
Victims identified in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 67
A field fire was responsible for a 15-vehicle crash that killed two people Tuesday afternoon.
Driver looks back on fiery crash that claimed 2 lives
According to court documents, Brandon Gibson filed the suit in the circuit court of Crittenden...
City of Jonesboro, police department and two officers being sued
A fatal pile-up on Highway 67 has lawmakers in Arkansas wanting something to be done to prevent...
Lawmakers demand action after fatal highway crash
Police Chief Scott Chambers told K8 News the body was found at a home near West Main and South...
Death investigation underway in Greene County

Latest News

Donald Bender leaves the courtroom during a lunch break in a civil business fraud trial against...
Evidence at New York fraud trial shows that Trump’s financial statements were key to a loan deal
Biden administration announces student debt relief
FILE - Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., right, and his...
Report of fatal New Jersey car crash fills in key gap in Menendez federal bribery investigation
Expert tips for early holiday shopping
Expert tips for early holiday shopping
Expert tips for early holiday shopping