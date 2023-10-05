Football Friday Night
Dump truck overturns following afternoon crash

Ambulances are on the scene of a crash after a dump truck overturned in Jonesboro.
Ambulances are on the scene of a crash after a dump truck overturned in Jonesboro.(Source: MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ambulances are on the scene of a crash after a dump truck overturned in Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro Police Department, at around 4:35 p.m. Thursday, at the 400 block of Great Dane Lane, there was a crash involving a passenger car and a dump truck, resulting in the dump truck overturning.

Ambulances have responded to the scene, but no information on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as new information becomes available.

