EAS alert concerns domestic violence victim advocates

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday’s emergency alert system test notification may have startled many, but that fear runs deeper for domestic violence victims.

Since word began to spread that FEMA would test the emergency alert system, domestic violence victim advocates have been working to notify victims.

“Many victims have what I call a burner phone, which is a cheap phone you can buy, and then you put minutes on it. It’s hidden from their abuser,” Jeana Carter, Outreach Coordinator for Safe Night Ministries, said.

The ministry is warning the “burner phones,” if not powered off, could have shown an abuser where their victim is hiding the phone.

“They are trying to use it [phone] to get free, but if the abuser knows about the phone, then it’s gone,” Carter explained.

Safe Night Ministries has been helping victims of domestic violence since 2021.

If you’re in the area and need out of an abusive situation, Safe Night Ministries can help.

“Call me. Our after-hours number, an advocate will have that. Whoever is on call. You can call that 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Carter added.

The emergency number is 870-710-0122.

