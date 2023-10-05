Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

EAS alert concerns domestic violence victim advocates

From Region 8 News at Six
By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday’s emergency alert system test notification may have startled many, but that fear runs deeper for domestic violence victims.

Since word began to spread that FEMA would test the emergency alert system, domestic violence victim advocates have been working to notify victims.

“Many victims have what I call a burner phone, which is a cheap phone you can buy, and then you put minutes on it. It’s hidden from their abuser,” Jeana Carter, Outreach Coordinator for Safe Night Ministries, said.

The ministry is warning the “burner phones,” if not powered off, could have shown an abuser where their victim is hiding the phone.

“They are trying to use it [phone] to get free, but if the abuser knows about the phone, then it’s gone,” Carter explained.

Safe Night Ministries has been helping victims of domestic violence since 2021.

If you’re in the area and need out of an abusive situation, Safe Night Ministries can help.

“Call me. Our after-hours number, an advocate will have that. Whoever is on call. You can call that 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Carter added.

The emergency number is 870-710-0122.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police said Tuesday that there are “multiple casualties” following a fiery...
2 deaths reported in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 67
A field fire was responsible for a 15-vehicle crash that killed two people Tuesday afternoon.
Driver looks back on fiery crash that claimed 2 lives
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a pedestrian on a railroad...
Pedestrian vs. train crash under investigation
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
According to court documents, Brandon Gibson filed the suit in the circuit court of Crittenden...
City of Jonesboro, police department and two officers being sued

Latest News

This picture during soybean harvest shows what leads to the dry air that many in the area are...
Dust and dry air causing congestion for many
E-911 Dispatch said as of 6:36 p.m., the traffic lights at the intersection of Red Wolf...
Traffic lights at Jonesboro intersection out
The Highland FFA program will host an auction on Saturday to raise money for its program.
School to host auction to raise funds for FFA program
Missing: Chelsey Naron, 31.
Texarkana woman missing after allegedly giving ride to man