Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

EXCLUSIVE: Terrifying multi-vehicle crash unfolds in thick smoke cloud

From Region 8 News at Six
By Chris Carter
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) — Exclusive video footage reveals harrowing scenes of a multi-car crash on Highway 67 in Jackson County on Tuesday, as thick smoke engulfed the area, resulting in a deadly accident.

The incident on Oct. 3, which occurred just south of Swifton, involved a total of 16 vehicles, including 11 cars and 5 semis.

Eyewitnesses described the conditions on the highway as some of the worst they had ever encountered. The thick smoke, which obscured visibility entirely, posed a grave danger to motorists.

Tanesha Baker, a respiratory supervisor at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, was among those who found themselves trapped in the dense smoke. She was on her way to pick up her children when the tragedy unfolded before her eyes.

“I had a million things going through my mind. I have always driven through there for years and have always driven through [smoke] and not thought anything of it,” she said. “Just always slowed down. But as I got in and saw how thick it was, I knew it was nothing like I had driven through before.”

As Baker sat in her vehicle, surrounded by the smoke, she feared the worst. Her concerns were justified when she heard the screeching of tires and witnessed a collision.

Panicked and fearing for her safety, Baker made a quick decision to drive into the median, away from the smoke cloud. She recalled, “I was panicking. I thought someone was going to hit me. I needed to get to my kids.”

Baker emerged from the situation unscathed.

“I just started hysterically crying because I could not believe that just happened. I was thanking God for saving me in that moment, and something just kept telling me to pull to the left.”

As a first responder herself, Baker faced a difficult decision. She was unsure whether it was safe to exit her vehicle, given the dense smoke surrounding her. Her concerns underscored the perilous nature of the situation.

The aftermath of the accident was evident from the air, and Baker expressed her heartfelt condolences, saying, “It really breaks my heart that some people didn’t get home to their kids.”

Baker hopes that her story will inspire change and regulatory measures regarding this practice. Arkansas lawmakers have already indicated that they are considering such measures in light of this tragic incident.

68-year-old Thomas Blevins, of Logan, Ohio, and 55-year-old Terry Lutz, of Somerset, Ohio, both died in the crash, according to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police said Tuesday that there were “multiple casualties” following a fiery...
Victims identified in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 67
A field fire was responsible for a 15-vehicle crash that killed two people Tuesday afternoon.
Driver looks back on fiery crash that claimed 2 lives
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a pedestrian on a railroad...
Pedestrian vs. train crash under investigation
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
According to court documents, Brandon Gibson filed the suit in the circuit court of Crittenden...
City of Jonesboro, police department and two officers being sued

Latest News

The crews will raise the height of the Highway 312′s bridge over Interstate 55 to help...
ARDOT to close portion of Highway 312 for construction
E-911 Dispatch said at 6:36 p.m., the traffic lights at the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard...
Traffic lights at Jonesboro intersection back open after damage
Arkansas State Police said Tuesday that there were “multiple casualties” following a fiery...
Victims identified in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 67
A fatal pile-up on Highway 67 has lawmakers in Arkansas wanting something to be done to prevent...
Lawmakers demand action after fatal highway crash