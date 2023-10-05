EXCLUSIVE: Terrifying multi-vehicle crash unfolds in thick smoke cloud

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) — Exclusive video footage reveals harrowing scenes of a multi-car crash on Highway 67 in Jackson County on Tuesday, as thick smoke engulfed the area, resulting in a deadly accident.

The incident on Oct. 3, which occurred just south of Swifton, involved a total of 16 vehicles, including 11 cars and 5 semis.

Eyewitnesses described the conditions on the highway as some of the worst they had ever encountered. The thick smoke, which obscured visibility entirely, posed a grave danger to motorists.

Tanesha Baker, a respiratory supervisor at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, was among those who found themselves trapped in the dense smoke. She was on her way to pick up her children when the tragedy unfolded before her eyes.

“I had a million things going through my mind. I have always driven through there for years and have always driven through [smoke] and not thought anything of it,” she said. “Just always slowed down. But as I got in and saw how thick it was, I knew it was nothing like I had driven through before.”

As Baker sat in her vehicle, surrounded by the smoke, she feared the worst. Her concerns were justified when she heard the screeching of tires and witnessed a collision.

Panicked and fearing for her safety, Baker made a quick decision to drive into the median, away from the smoke cloud. She recalled, “I was panicking. I thought someone was going to hit me. I needed to get to my kids.”

Baker emerged from the situation unscathed.

“I just started hysterically crying because I could not believe that just happened. I was thanking God for saving me in that moment, and something just kept telling me to pull to the left.”

As a first responder herself, Baker faced a difficult decision. She was unsure whether it was safe to exit her vehicle, given the dense smoke surrounding her. Her concerns underscored the perilous nature of the situation.

The aftermath of the accident was evident from the air, and Baker expressed her heartfelt condolences, saying, “It really breaks my heart that some people didn’t get home to their kids.”

Baker hopes that her story will inspire change and regulatory measures regarding this practice. Arkansas lawmakers have already indicated that they are considering such measures in light of this tragic incident.

68-year-old Thomas Blevins, of Logan, Ohio, and 55-year-old Terry Lutz, of Somerset, Ohio, both died in the crash, according to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police.

