Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Families could save money at Disney parks next year

FILE - Disney is offering limited-time deals for children at its U.S. theme parks.
FILE - Disney is offering limited-time deals for children at its U.S. theme parks.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Grab your Mickey ears and autograph book: Disney is offering limited-time deals for children.

Disney World in Florida has a discount from March 3 through June 30.

The theme park is offering half off tickets and dining plans for children when families purchase a non-discounted, four-night, four-day resort stay.

Bookings for that open Nov. 14.

Also, Disneyland in California is offering $50 park tickets for children between the ages of 3 and 9 between Jan. 8 and March 10.

That’s nearly half off the normal $98 for a regular child’s ticket.

These special priced tickets go on sale Oct. 24.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police said Tuesday that there were “multiple casualties” following a fiery...
Victims identified in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 67
A field fire was responsible for a 15-vehicle crash that killed two people Tuesday afternoon.
Driver looks back on fiery crash that claimed 2 lives
According to court documents, Brandon Gibson filed the suit in the circuit court of Crittenden...
City of Jonesboro, police department and two officers being sued
Police Chief Scott Chambers told K8 News the body was found at a home near West Main and South...
Death investigation underway in Greene County
A fatal pile-up on Highway 67 has lawmakers in Arkansas wanting something to be done to prevent...
Lawmakers demand action after fatal highway crash

Latest News

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks describe building homes alongside Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter,...
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood talk working with the Carters for Habitat for Humanity and new music
Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks describe building homes alongside Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter,...
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood build houses with the Carters for Habitat for Humanity
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 6,...
US officials bring concerns about migration to Mexico meetings
A 77-year-old Florida man was arrested by federal investigators, accused of having thousands of...
Florida man arrested in illegal erectile dysfunction pills plot
The trial of two men accused of killing a sheriff’s office employee has been postponed.
Trial postponed in woman’s murder