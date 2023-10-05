Firefighters from across the region help in US-67 crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fatal crash on US-67 led to multiple agency responses. Fire departments from across Lawrence, Craighead, and Jackson counties rushed to the scene of the 16-vehicle pileup Tuesday afternoon.

Volunteer departments such as Cash and Tuckerman were seen first, requesting backup from bigger towns like Newport and Walnut Ridge. Newport and Walnut Ridge were on the scene within 25 minutes of the crash.

Tuckerman police were some of the first law enforcement agencies on the scene and were there for over three hours. “Even in my years as a trooper, I have never seen a crash that big,” said Tuckerman Police Chief David Dixon, who is a 31-year veteran of the Arkansas State Police.

Dixon said they have a small department but they made a huge impact on the rescue efforts during the fatal pileup.

“We were there just under three hours, and one officer said that it was the worst thing he ever witnessed, that many vehicles piled up, not a pretty site at all,” Dixon said.

Walnut Ridge heard the call over the radio and jumped into action. Walnut Ridge Fire Chief Chris Jones said when his guys arrived, many of the small departments depleted all their resources.

“...was help take care of the fire to make sure it did not spread, and rescue operations were still going on a couple of vehicles so that’s what we did,” said Jones.

According to Chief Jones, the scene was organized chaos and something he will remember for the rest of his life. He added that the amount of teamwork between agencies helped contain the fire efficiently and extract trapped motorists.

“We are a paid department and we have people here all the time but who’s to say we will need them one day,” said Jones.

Police Chief Dixon has some tips for drivers who may be nervous getting back out on the roads or feel unsafe about driving in reduced visibility.

“If you can see smoke or anything else ahead that is going to be challenging find a safe spot to pull over that is the best thing in the world to do,” said Chief Dixon.

