Hodgson, Rogers, Fields, & Higginbottom will represent A-State at SBC Basketball Media Days

The 2023-24 Sun Belt men’s and women’s basketball seasons will officially tip off with Sun Belt Basketball Media Days on Tuesday, October 17 and Wednesday, October 18 at the Superdome in New Orleans.

The Sun Belt’s 14 men’s basketball programs will participate on Tuesday, with the Sun Belt’s 14 women’s basketball teams set to appear on Wednesday. The event will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN+.

Sun Belt Basketball Media Days commence an exciting season that will culminate with the Sun Belt Conference Basketball Championships at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla. from March 5-11, 2024.

The full list of media day attendees – the head coach and one student-athlete from each program – is listed below.

Tuesday, October 17 – Men’s Basketball

8:00 a.m. CT

App State

Head Coach Dustin Kerns

CJ Huntley [F | Sr. | Huntersville, N.C.]

8:25 a.m. CT

Marshall

Head Coach Dan D’Antoni

Kamdyn Curfman [G | Sr. | North Bethesda, Md.]

8:50 a.m. CT

Coastal Carolina

Head Coach Cliff Ellis

Henry Abraham [G | Sr. | Cambridge, Minn.]

9:15 a.m. CT

James Madison

Head Coach Mark Byington

Terrence Edwards, Jr. [G/F | R-Jr. | Atlanta, Ga.]

9:40 a.m. CT

Georgia State

Head Coach Jonas Hayes

Brenden Tucker [G | Sr. | Lawrenceville, Ga.]

10:05 a.m. CT

ULM

Head Coach Keith RichardNika Metskhvarishvili [F | Sr. | Tbilisi, Georgia]

10:30 a.m. CT

Troy

Head Coach Scott Cross

Aamer Muhammad [G | Sr. | Rio Rancho, New Mexico]

10:55 a.m. CT

Arkansas State

Head Coach Bryan Hodgson

Caleb Fields [G | Sr. | Lewisburg, Tenn.]

11:20 a.m. CT

Georgia Southern

Head Coach Charlie Henry

Carlos Curry [C | Gr. | Albany, Ga.]

11:45 a.m. CT

Texas State

Head Coach Terrence Johnson

Drue Drinnon [G | 5th YR | Smyrna, Ga.]

12:10 p.m. CT

South Alabama

Head Coach Richie Riley

Isiah Gaiter [G | Sr. | Meriden, Conn.]

12:35 p.m. CT

Old Dominion

Head Coach Jeff Jones

Chaunce Jenkins [G | Jr. | Newport News, Va.]

1:00 p.m. CT

Southern Miss

Head Coach Jay Ladner

Austin Crowley [G | Sr. | West Point, Miss.]

1:25 p.m. CT

Louisiana

Head Coach Bob Marlin

Kobe Julien [F | R-Jr. | Baton Rouge, La.]

Wednesday, October 18 – Women’s Basketball

8:00 a.m. CT

App State

Head Coach Angel Elderkin

Emily Carver [G | Jr. | Asheville, N.C.]

8:25 a.m. CT

Marshall

Head Coach Kim Caldwell

Breanna Campbell [G | Sr. | Largo, Fla.]

8:50 a.m. CT

Coastal Carolina

Head Coach Kevin Pederson

Arin Freeman [G | Jr. | Little Rock, Ark.]

9:15 a.m. CT

James Madison

Head Coach Sean O’Regan

Peyton McDaniel [G | R-So. | Birdsboro, Pa.]

9:40 a.m. CT

Georgia State

Head Coach Gene Hill

Deasia Merrill [F | R-Sr. | Villa Rica, Ga.]

10:05 a.m. CT

ULM

Head Coach Missy Bilderback

Daisha “Nunu” Bradford [G | Sr. | Mobile, Ala.]

10:30 a.m. CT

Troy

Head Coach Chanda Rigby

Ja’Mia Hollings [F | Sr. | West Point, Miss.]

10:55 a.m. CT

Arkansas State

Head Coach Destinee Rogers

Izzy Higginbottom [G | Jr. | Batesville, Ark.]

11:20 a.m. CT

Georgia Southern

Head Coach Anita Howard

Terren Ward [G/F | Sr. | Jesup, Ga.]

11:45 a.m. CT

Texas State

Head Coach Zenarae Antoine

Ja’Niah Henson [G | GS | Baltimore, Md.]

12:10 p.m. CT

South Alabama

Head Coach Yolisha Jackson

Kelsey Thompson [G | So. | Mobile, Ala.]

12:35 p.m. CT

Old Dominion

Head Coach DeLisha Milton-Jones

Kaye Clark [G | GS | Milwaukee, Wis.]

1:00 p.m. CT

Southern Miss

Head Coach Joye-Lee McNelis

Domonique Davis [G | Sr. | DeRidder, La.]

1:25 p.m. CT

Louisiana

Head Coach Garry Brodhead

Destiny Rice [G | Sr. | Shreveport, La.]

