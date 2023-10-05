Hospitals taking safety measuring after nationwide increase in violent incidents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A dangerous trend in the medical field has administrators worried about recruiting future employees around Northeast Arkansas and all over the United States.

In August a nurse was punched in the throat at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould, and in September at St. Bernards a nurse was attacked and choked by a person.

At places like St. Bernards Medical Center, Chief Nursing Officer Emily McGee said, this is something they think about every day.

“It is a huge weight for us to ensure that we do anything possible to keep everyone safe,” McGee said.

A study by the National Nurses United survey in 2022, showed 40 percent of hospital nurses said they’d seen an increase in violent incidents and McGee said that is why their main goal is to make people feel comfortable.

“Anytime any individual goes to work, you want to know you are going to a safe place, that you are going through the day without any events so it’s very important for us to ensure our staff feels comfortable going to work,” McGee said.

St. Bernards has put in measures like signs on the doors, stressing that harming a medical professional is a felony, as well as other signs banning firearms.

McGee said those are super helpful but maybe the most important change came during COVID-19.

“And with the lockdown during COVID, we actually shut off our entrances to the community, so it is badge entrance only and that has been huge with workplace violence prevention,” McGee said.

There are also security guards out front, but McGee said it is always something they worry about. It causes her to question the future of recruiting in the medical industry.

“I hate that this gets nationally the attention it does because that may deter people from entering the workforce in the future,” McGee said.

