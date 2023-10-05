Football Friday Night
Human remains ‘improperly’ stored at Colorado funeral home, FBI part of investigation

Authorities say human remains were ‘improperly’ stored at a Colorado funeral home. (Source: KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT
PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An investigation is underway after authorities decided human remains were “improperly” stored inside a building in the Penrose area.

Multiple people reached out to KKTV after they noticed a large law enforcement presence along Highway 115 Wednesday night into Thursday. Law enforcement, including the FBI, were investigating the site of a funeral home in Fremont County.

The business in question is owned by the Return to Nature Funeral Home, which is based in Colorado Springs.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the investigation started because of a “suspicious incident.”

“On Oct. 4, FCSO investigators, the Fremont County Coroner’s Office, and the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies executed a search warrant on the property and determined that human remains were improperly stored inside the building,” part of a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reads.

A person with the county health department said the department was part of the initial investigation but turned it over “due to the gravity of the situation.”

Investigating agencies include the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the Fremont County Coroners’ Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, the Colorado Department of Public Health, and the FBI.

“The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking that family members of decedents who utilized the Return to Nature Funeral Home please send an email to 23-1941@fremontso.com,” the news release adds. “Please leave the best contact number and time to call in this email. We will respond to each email. If you do not use email, then you can contact the Fremont Emergency Management call line at (719)-276-7421. We will also have victim assistance personnel available at 1901 East Main, Canon City, Colo.”

Anyone who has information tied to what is being described as a criminal investigation by authorities is asked to email tips@fremontso.com.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. via KKTV. All rights reserved.

