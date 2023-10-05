Football Friday Night
Jonesboro hosted annual Chamber Luncheon

By Jace Passmore
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro hosted its annual Chamber Luncheon on Thursday.

The keynote speaker was Rob Lawless. A Penn State graduate who set out to speak on communication and meeting new faces.

Lawless has a few goals over the next 8 years and one of them is to meet 10,000 different people and speak with them for an hour. So far lawless said he has accomplished half of his goal.

“Connection is important to us and the people we interact with it helps us increase our sense of belonging, it helps us expand our knowledge and it opens doors that we otherwise would not be able to open ourselves,” said Lawless.

Lawless said that he started small with only 10 people and then before he knew it people were on social his media accounts asking to take part.

