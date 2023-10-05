Football Friday Night
KAIT Athletes of the Month (September 2023)

Fans can nominate and vote for their favorite high school athlete on kait8.com.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes are in and it’s time to announce the KAIT Athletes of the Month for September 2023. You nominated 54 different athletes on kait8.com, you cast 7,440 votes on our website.

Boys Athlete of the Month: Zane Hibbard (Pocahontas football, golf, baseball)

The September Boys Athlete of the Month is Zane Hibbard of Pocahontas. He’s a triple threat for the Redskins in football, golf, and baseball. Hibbard helped Pocahontas finish 2nd in the 4A-3 golf championship, clinching a team spot in the 4A State Championship.

Girls Athlete of the Month: Jenna LaRose (Manila basketball and volleyball)

The September Girls Athlete of the Month is Jenna LaRose of Manila. She’s racked up over 140 kills and 140 digs this season, Lady Lion volleyball is in the 3A Northeast title race. LaRose also shined at guard this past season as Manila won the 3A-3 girls hoops championship.

You can nominate and vote for the October Athletes of the Month. Head to https://www.kait8.com/page/athletes-of-the-month-contest/

- Nominations: Now through October 15th

- Voting: October 16th through October 31st

- Winners announced November 2nd in 6pm sportscast

