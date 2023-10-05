Football Friday Night
Kennett man sentenced to 110 months in prison for methamphetamine conspiracy

A Kennett man was sentenced to 110 months in prison for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy involving his twin brother and another man.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced a man from Kennett to 110 months in prison for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy involving his twin brother and another man.

Sentenced on October 5, 35-year-old Jody Renfro is the third and final defendant in the case to be sentenced. He pleaded guilty in April to a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

In April, Judge Limbaugh sentenced 32-year-old John Andrew Schoolcraft of Portageville to 15 years in prison for the offenses of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

35-year-old Jammie Renfro of Kennett was sentenced in August to 130 months in federal prison for the offenses of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

According to a release from the Office of the United State Attorney, all three men pleaded guilty and admitted distributing methamphetamine throughout Dunklin County from May 2022 through June 23, 2022.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol utilized confidential informants and audio and video recording devices to conduct a series of controlled methamphetamine purchases from the group.

The case culminated in the execution of a search warrant at Schoolcraft’s residence in Kennett, where officers seized over four pounds of methamphetamine, a .45-caliber pistol and $2,785 in cash.

