Lawmakers demand action after fatal highway crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A fatal pile-up on Highway 67 has lawmakers in Arkansas wanting something to be done to prevent future tragedies.

Representatives Fran Cavanaugh and Ronald Caldwell expressed sadness for the loss of life and for the injuries of countless people on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Cavanaugh said she will never forget that phone call she received that day, informing her of the horrific crash only miles from her office.

“I am mad, I am angry, and I am upset because of the loss of life and all the injuries,” she said.

Cavenaugh is not new to the farming community.

The District 30 Representative from Walnut Ridge said she was raised around farmers and was able to experience firsthand how field burning works and the safe practices that go into it.

Cavenaugh added agriculture is a huge part of the economy in Northeast Arkansas, and field burning is something people deal with every year.

“We are going to have to find a way for farmers to continue to burn but burn to where it will not cause accidents like this,” she said.

Cavenaugh and Caldwell are watching how other farming-heavy states deal with yearly field burning.

“There have been ideas from all over places and now we are looking at other legislation in other states and how they address this issue, but prior to this accident this is something I have been looking into,” said Cavenaugh.

Senator Ronald Caldwell is no stranger to farming either, attending meetings and shaking hands with many of our local growers.

Caldwell has been in the community for decades and has similar views to Representative Cavenaugh as they try to find an efficient solution.

Caldwell said farmers that burn near major highways have multiple tools at their disposal to help identify the most efficient and safest time to burn.

“If farmers are burning near a highway they can call the Forestry department and ask for certain things the humidity, wind speeds, and things of that nature,” said Senator Caldwell.

Details of the fire are still under investigation by Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. Very few details have been released regarding the fire and the source.

