Locally-acquired malaria case identified in Arkansas

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health has identified a case of locally acquired malaria in a state resident.

The agency said on Wednesday, Oct. 4, the person resides in Saline County and has not traveled out of the country. It added this is the only known locally-acquired case of malaria in Arkansas.

The department said malaria is transmitted via infected Anopheles mosquitos and this disease can not carry from person to person.

Five additional cases of malaria have been reported in Arkansas in 2023.

Symptoms of malaria include fever, shaking chills, sweating, headache, body aches, and vomiting.

Officials offer some advice to avoid being bitten by a mosquito:

  • Use insect repellant
  • Avoid areas with overpopulated mosquitoes
  • Wear long pants and long-sleeve T-shirts

You can find out more information about malaria and how it can affect you by visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

