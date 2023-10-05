New privately funded scholarship portal available for A-State’s new academic school year

Football Friday Night
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A privately funded scholarship portal is now available for students attending Arkansas State University.

According to a news release, students planning to attend the university for the 2024-2025 academic year will now have access to the portal.

“This portal is a one-stop application that will make each student a candidate for a portion of more than $1 million in privately funded scholarships,” explained Aimee McDonald, senior director of Advancement Services. “These scholarships are offered each year to current and incoming Red Wolves.”

Other factors included in the scholarships are extracurricular activities, academic majors, and career ambition. It is advised for applicants to be as detailed as possible on the application, officials said.

“Every student has a unique story. Through the generous donations of alumni, businesses, and community members, we are able to offer these scholarships to ease the financial burden of each recipient’s educational journey,” McDonald added.

The deadline for the application is Thursday, Feb. 1.

You can find the application by clicking here.

