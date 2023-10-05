Football Friday Night
Norfork, Ark., School District introduces interactive wall to students

By Christopher Bryant
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORFORK, Ark. (KY3) - The Norfork School District is turning to technology to help students bridge the gap from the loss of education during COVID-19.

Karyn Jones is the Curriculum and Instruction Coordinator for the district. She is the one who found this virtual wall that the students and teachers are taking to heart. Her district, like others, is working to make up the education gap following COVID-19.

“Our attendance wasn’t good. Engagement, we lacked engagement, we wanted kids to be excited to be at school, we also wanted some creative ways to get them back involved in the curriculum,” says Jones.

This week, the district introduced the students to an interactive L.U program. Interactive. A virtual wall is projected on the wall in the elementary gym.

“In just the short time that we have had it, the kids are really engaged. It is going to test them academically but is getting them active. They are not just sitting looking at the screen. They have to be involved,” says Jones.

The system cost the district around $40,000, which included installation. The district utilized funding from the state for the interactive system.

The interactive programs are customizable for teachers to take what is taught in the classroom to the gym. If a class works on fractions, the programs can be configured to include those in the problems.

Nolan Smith is the physical education teacher at the school. He says the applications for the wall are endless.

“There are so many more applications we can use for the educational and physical education side,” says Smith.

Smith has already seen the program’s benefits with students who might typically sit on the bleachers and not take part in the class.

“One of those students who wasn’t doing much, and just seen her take off and start dancing out of nowhere. It just opens up her personality, and she looks forward to coming to P.E. now. So just having this along is awesome to see students who are standoffish in P.E. come in and find something they like to do,” says Smith.

The district is getting portable units that teachers can take to their classrooms. In addition, the company makes a new app available for download each month to keep the experience fresh for the students and teachers.

The programs are testing the kids’ knowledge and problem-solving skills while they are having fun doing it.

