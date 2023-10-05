Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Notre Dame and Kennett with Holcomb win girls tennis District Championships

Notre Dame and Kennett with Holcomb win girls tennis District Championships
By Jess Todd
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A pair of girls tennis teams in southeast Missouri won District Championships on Wednesday.

St. Pius vs. Notre Dame

Hosting Class 2 District 1, Notre Dame had to change locations indoors due to rain. The move to Freedom Fit Zone in Jackson instead of their home courts at Notre Dame High School didn’t phase the Bulldogs. Notre Dame defeated St. Pius 5-0 for the title.

Kennett with Holcomb also earned a 5-0 victory hosting the Class 1 District 1 Championship against Saxony Lutheran. It extends the Indians’ Missouri state record winning streak to 59 consecutive matches.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police said Tuesday that there were “multiple casualties” following a fiery...
Victims identified in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 67
A field fire was responsible for a 15-vehicle crash that killed two people Tuesday afternoon.
Driver looks back on fiery crash that claimed 2 lives
According to court documents, Brandon Gibson filed the suit in the circuit court of Crittenden...
City of Jonesboro, police department and two officers being sued
Police Chief Scott Chambers told K8 News the body was found at a home near West Main and South...
Death investigation underway in Greene County
A fatal pile-up on Highway 67 has lawmakers in Arkansas wanting something to be done to prevent...
Lawmakers demand action after fatal highway crash

Latest News

The A-State quarterback tied a program record with 6 passing TDs in the Red Wolves' 52-28 win...
Whaley: Why this week is a true measuring stick for the state of A-State football
The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
Red beats White in Arkansas basketball scrimmage
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 7 Games - Game of the Week Preview »
LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
LSU’s Greg Brooks diagnosed with rare form of brain cancer at 22 years old, family says