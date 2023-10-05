Notre Dame and Kennett with Holcomb win girls tennis District Championships

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A pair of girls tennis teams in southeast Missouri won District Championships on Wednesday.

St. Pius vs. Notre Dame

Hosting Class 2 District 1, Notre Dame had to change locations indoors due to rain. The move to Freedom Fit Zone in Jackson instead of their home courts at Notre Dame High School didn’t phase the Bulldogs. Notre Dame defeated St. Pius 5-0 for the title.

Kennett with Holcomb also earned a 5-0 victory hosting the Class 1 District 1 Championship against Saxony Lutheran. It extends the Indians’ Missouri state record winning streak to 59 consecutive matches.

